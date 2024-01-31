The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons

President Biden is considering sending weapons and ammunition through Greece, which would open up a new, smart way to provide Ukrainian forces with the weapons and ammunition they need to defend their country. This was reported by Forbes , UNN .

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are still blocking a decision on billions in aid to Ukraine, but the White House is counting on permission to transport military goods to Ukraine - in this process, Biden hopes to get help from Greece.

This is essentially the American version of the German circular arms trade, the so-called Ringtausch. The United States transfers weapons to Greece with the understanding that Greece will transfer some of its surplus weapons to Ukraine.

Greek media reported on the preparation of this decision. According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the Biden administration has offered the Greek government three 87-foot Protector-class patrol boats, two Lockheed Martin C-130H airlift aircraft, 10 Allison T56 turboprop engines for Lockheed P-3 patrol aircraft, plus 60 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles and a batch of transport trucks.

The political and military leadership of Greece is reportedly ready to transfer surplus equipment to Ukraine. Thus, the roundabout arms deal allows Biden to circumvent Congressional obstacles to funding additional military aid to Ukraine.

Biden's EDA authority is one of several legal mechanisms at his disposal that could free up old weapons for further transfer to Ukraine. Although Biden could send surplus defense products directly to Ukraine, he is initially using the EDA as a lever in ring-fencing deals.

