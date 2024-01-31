The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102116 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171480 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101720 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86399 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83015 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95335 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35964 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240922 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4446 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120176 views
Actual
The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons

The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22930 views

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with weapons by transferring them to Greece with the understanding that Greece will then transfer some of its surplus weapons to Ukraine.

President Biden is considering sending weapons and ammunition through Greece, which would open up a new, smart way to provide Ukrainian forces with the weapons and ammunition they need to defend their country. This was reported by Forbes , UNN .

Details

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are still blocking a decision on billions in aid to Ukraine, but the White House is counting on permission to transport military goods to Ukraine - in this process, Biden hopes to get help from Greece.

This is essentially the American version of the German circular arms trade, the so-called Ringtausch. The United States transfers weapons to Greece with the understanding that Greece will transfer some of its surplus weapons to Ukraine.

EU ministers to discuss assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and "new stage" of the EPF - Borrell31.01.24, 11:59 • 21648 views

Greek media reported on the preparation of this decision. According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the Biden administration has offered the Greek government three 87-foot Protector-class patrol boats, two Lockheed Martin C-130H airlift aircraft, 10 Allison T56 turboprop engines for Lockheed P-3 patrol aircraft, plus 60 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles and a batch of transport trucks.

The political and military leadership of Greece is reportedly ready to transfer surplus equipment to Ukraine. Thus, the roundabout arms deal allows Biden to circumvent Congressional obstacles to funding additional military aid to Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

Biden's EDA authority is one of several legal mechanisms at his disposal that could free up old weapons for further transfer to Ukraine. Although Biden could send surplus defense products directly to Ukraine, he is initially using the EDA as a lever in ring-fencing deals.

Recall

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called Donald Trump's approach to derail the Senate deal on the border with Mexico, which includes continued aid to Ukraine, "appalling.

Ukraine will receive GLSDB bombs in accordance with last year's agreement, but the Pentagon cannot provide specifics on the timing of their delivery

A geopolitical mistake of "historic proportions": CIA chief warns against reducing US support for Ukraine31.01.24, 10:06 • 26454 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
m2-bradleyM2 Bradley
lockheed-p-3-orionLockheed P-3 Orion
lockheed-c-130-herculesLockheed C-130 Hercules
lockheed-corporationLockheed Corporation
mitt-romneyMitt Romney
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
forbsForbes
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
greeceGreece
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising