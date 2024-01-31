ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A geopolitical mistake of "historic proportions": CIA chief warns against reducing US support for Ukraine

A geopolitical mistake of "historic proportions": CIA chief warns against reducing US support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26451 views

The CIA Director warned that reducing US support for Ukraine would be a geopolitical mistake of historic proportions, and that continuing to provide assistance is a modest investment with a significant return.

For the United States, assistance to Ukraine is "a relatively modest investment with a significant geopolitical return.

This was stated by CIA Director William Joseph "Bill" Burns on the pages of Foreign Affairs .

Details

William Burns, director of the CIA, warned in a recent article in Foreign Relations magazine that cutting American support for Ukraine would be a mistake of its own,  "a self-inflicted wound of historic proportions.

For the United States to withdraw from the conflict at this crucial moment and stop supporting Ukraine would be a mistake ("a goal in its own goal" - ed.) of historic proportions

- said the American official.

Burns outlined his arguments in a column in Foreign Affairs, noting that less than 5% of the US defense budget is "a relatively modest investment with a significant geopolitical payoff."

The official also noted that Russia will not win the war on many levels, as Putin's army has lost more than 300,000 personnel and two-thirds of the technical and military park that the Russian armed forces had until 2022. However, Russia is no closer to its strategic goal of capturing Kyiv and conquering Ukraine.

President: US delay in continuing assistance to Ukraine will affect united Europe29.01.24, 09:03 • 30177 views

However, Putin's obsession with controlling Ukraine should not be underestimated, Burns said. Therefore, the task of Ukraine, according to the Crisis Group director, is to "overcome Putin's arrogance and demonstrate the high cost to Russia of continuing the conflict.

Ukraine needs to make progress on the front line, achieve sustainable success in the Black Sea, and, according to the official, strike deep into Russia.

Turning to the West's main fear of escalation, he writes, In this case, Burns notes the West's main fear of escalation, but in such an environment, Burns points out, he believes the Kremlin dictator "could start rattling off nuclear weapons again.

And while "it would be foolish to completely dismiss the risk of escalation," it would also be foolish to let ourselves be intimidated by it, Burns says.

Recall

UNN reported that the Pentagon successfully tested a new long-range precision-guided bomb that will be handed over to Ukraine on Wednesday to enhance its strike capabilities.

Also the day before, it became known that President Zelensky's attempt to remove popular General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from command caused public outrage, which prevented his dismissal.

Israel announces imminent deployment of military forces on the border with Lebanon30.01.24, 12:27 • 24586 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lebanonLebanon
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising