President: US delay in continuing assistance to Ukraine will affect united Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States will not stop helping Ukraine. However, the delay in approving the extension of aid will have an impact on the united Europe. The President said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, UNN reports.

The President noted that he believes that the United States will not stop helping Ukraine.

If this happens and the US delays its support for Ukraine, it will have an impact on the united Europe. And there are consistent problems here. The first is the shortage of weapons and finances in Ukraine. Second, the alliance between the US and Europe will be lost. Third, Europe itself will realize that this is a signal that if Ukraine fails and Putin moves forward, this is a signal from the United States that Europe will be left alone among NATO countries to confront Russia - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this will be a serious threat. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take advantage of it. And it will also be a signal that NATO "will not be so strong".

"I think the sanctions policy will also be strengthened, because the United States, when it supports Ukraine, also influences the sanctions policy of European countries against the Russian Federation for its aggression," the President emphasized.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the United States does not have any source to fund aid to Ukraine without the US Congress voting for a new aid package. If there is no decision, there will be tangible consequences, and ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight Russian aggression will suffer.