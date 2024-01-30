Israel announces imminent deployment of military forces on the border with Lebanon

Israeli troops may "very soon engage in hostilities" near the country's northern border with Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, adding that Israeli army units will be redeployed from Gaza to the north of the country "to strengthen the forces in the north.

They will start acting very soon... thus, the forces in the north are getting stronger - Gallant said.

He also noted that "the forces next to you... are leaving the battlefield and moving north, preparing for what comes next," referring to the rapid deployment of Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon.

According to the head of Israel's defense ministry, reservists will be gradually discharged from the army "to prepare and be ready for future missions.

Regarding the fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the minister said that the war against the Islamist Palestinian organization "will take months.

Earlier, Gallant said that Israel is closely monitoring the situation on the border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah continues to provoke.

We do not want war, but we are ready for any situation that may arise in the north - he said.

80% of the pro-Palestinian Hamas tunnel network under the Gaza Strip is still functioning after weeks of Israeli efforts to destroy them.

