Record US arms exports: $238 billion in military equipment sales in 2023

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Record US arms exports: $238 billion in military equipment sales in 2023

Record US arms exports: $238 billion in military equipment sales in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24775 views

The total value of U.S. arms exports in 2023 reached a record $238 billion, up 16% from 2022. Of this amount, $80.9 billion was foreign military sales, up 55.9%, and $157.5 billion was direct commercial sales, up 2.5%. The growth is explained by the fact that countries are replenishing stocks sent to Ukraine and preparing for large-scale conflicts.

Sales of US military equipment to other governments increased by 16% in 2023: in terms of foreign military sales, the total value of transferred defense goods, services, and cooperation amounted to $80.9 billion; direct commercial sales, in accordance with the value of private commercial transactions, amounted to $157.5 billion.

This is reported by UNN with reference by the US State Department.

Details

Sales of US military equipment to other governments increased by 16% in 2023, as many countries sought to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine and prepare for large-scale conflicts.

Foreign governments buy arms from U.S. companies in two main ways: direct commercial sales negotiated with the company, or foreign military sales, where a country usually contacts a representative of the Department of Defense at the U.S. Embassy in its capital.

In fiscal year 2023, the total value of transferred defense articles and services, as well as security cooperation activities conducted under the Foreign Military Sales system, amounted to 80.9 billion US dollars.  This represents an increase of 55.9% compared to USD 51.9 billion in FY2022.

Zelensky: The key goal of 2023 is to surpass the enemy in terms of the quality of drones' work29.01.24, 20:59 • 80259 views

The $80.9 billion figure for FY2023 includes $62.25 billion for arms sales funded by U.S. allies and partners; $3.97 billion funded through the Title 22 foreign military financing program; and $14.68 billion funded through other State Department programs, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The total authorized value of privately negotiated direct commercial sales (DCS) authorizations for FY2023 was $157.5 billion, a 2.5% increase from $153.6 billion in FY2022. 

Recall

Pentagon spokesman Ryder said that support for Ukraine also contributes to the replenishment of US defense stockpiles.

Without US Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, all that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy - Blinken30.01.24, 10:00 • 27297 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

