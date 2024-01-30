Record US arms exports: $238 billion in military equipment sales in 2023

Sales of US military equipment to other governments increased by 16% in 2023: in terms of foreign military sales, the total value of transferred defense goods, services, and cooperation amounted to $80.9 billion; direct commercial sales, in accordance with the value of private commercial transactions, amounted to $157.5 billion.

Sales of US military equipment to other governments increased by 16% in 2023, as many countries sought to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine and prepare for large-scale conflicts.

Foreign governments buy arms from U.S. companies in two main ways: direct commercial sales negotiated with the company, or foreign military sales, where a country usually contacts a representative of the Department of Defense at the U.S. Embassy in its capital.

In fiscal year 2023, the total value of transferred defense articles and services, as well as security cooperation activities conducted under the Foreign Military Sales system, amounted to 80.9 billion US dollars. This represents an increase of 55.9% compared to USD 51.9 billion in FY2022.

The $80.9 billion figure for FY2023 includes $62.25 billion for arms sales funded by U.S. allies and partners; $3.97 billion funded through the Title 22 foreign military financing program; and $14.68 billion funded through other State Department programs, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The total authorized value of privately negotiated direct commercial sales (DCS) authorizations for FY2023 was $157.5 billion, a 2.5% increase from $153.6 billion in FY2022.

