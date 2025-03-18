"We are not a salad or a compote for Putin": Zelenskyy on possible agreements without Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not want to be an object of negotiations between the USA and Russia. He emphasized that negotiations about Ukraine must take place with its participation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations cannot be held without Ukraine's participation. He also does not want it to end up on the "menu for Putin" list during negotiations between the US and Russia, reports UNN correspondent.
A wider range of issues is to exclude Ukraine as much as possible from this process. Because indeed, the parties have a wide field of their own topics, and this is understandable, America is an independent state. With all due respect to America, to the president, they can discuss anything. I don't even want to express my vision and my thoughts. It seems to me that these are their bilateral relations. Although, of course, they have an impact on our situation
At the same time, the President focused on the war in Ukraine.
... I wouldn't want to, I spoke about it absolutely frankly to the American side. I don't want us to be on the "menu for Putin" list. We are not a salad or a compote for this person, despite his appetite. And we see what he is like. We are an independent state, and therefore, without us about us, I believe that it is not right to negotiate, because there will be no result desired for everyone
“I don’t know anything about this, but the station is ours”: Zelensky on whether Trump and Putin discussed control over the Zapadnaya NPP18.03.25, 22:44 • 13336 views
Earlier
Sky news quoted a comment from defense analyst Michael Clarke regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin.
Clarke noted that the fact that Zelenskyy did not participate in today's negotiations speaks volumes.
"There is an old saying in diplomatic circles: "If you are not at the table, you are on the menu," he said.
"And believe me, Ukraine is on the menu," Clarke added.