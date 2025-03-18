“I don’t know anything about this, but the station is ours”: Zelensky on whether Trump and Putin discussed control over the Zapadnaya NPP
The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not know whether US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of the ZNPP during today's call, but Ukraine will not allow this station to work for the occupier, reports UNN.
I don't know anything about it (about Trump's and Putin's conversation about the ZNPP - ed.), except that this issue was discussed very generally at the meeting of our teams in Jeddah. There, moments were discussed, and I talked about them, and I consulted with the team regarding important infrastructural energy facilities of our state even before the meeting of our teams in Saudi Arabia. I don't know yet what conversations America has with the Russians regarding the ZNPP, I don't know the details
He emphasized that the station is Ukrainian and will not work without Ukraine.
It will not work without us. According to our intelligence, the Russians really want it to work without us. They are trying to involve the IAEA in this, but the IAEA is a serious international institution. So far, they have not let us down, and I really believe, I hope that it will be so in the future, both in the near and not so near future. Therefore, the station is ours, 6 blocks... they are important to us. The Ukrainian side will not allow this station on our temporarily occupied land to work for the occupier. This is our position
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, who is involved in the United States negotiating team on the ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Steve Witkoff indicated that there are many elements for the implementation of a ceasefire, including a potential agreement on the Black Sea, access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.