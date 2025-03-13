We discussed with Ukraine the land plots that will be preserved and lost, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The US discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Details of the final agreement are also being discussed.
US President Donald Trump said that the US had discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories would remain under Ukraine's control and which would not, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, UNN reports.
Well, we would like to see a ceasefire by Russia, and we, as you know, have not been working in the dark, we have been discussing with Ukraine the land and plots of land that will be preserved and lost, as well as all the other elements of the final agreement. It's about the power plant, you know, the very "big power plant" (Zaporizhzhia NPP - ed.). Who will get the power plant, who will get that, who will get this and that, and so you know it's not an easy process, but the first phase is a ceasefire
He noted that many details of the final agreement are already being discussed.
We'll see if Russia will be there, and if it's not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world
Reminder
Donald Trump said that Putin made a promising statement about a truce, but it was not complete. The US President is ready to discuss a ceasefire proposal with him.