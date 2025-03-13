I hope that the Russian Federation will do the right thing: Trump on the ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's Special Representative Stephen Vitkoff is holding serious negotiations in Moscow. He is expected to meet with Putin to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Stephen Witcoff is holding serious discussions in Russia. This was stated by Trump, adding that he hopes Russia will do the right thing regarding a ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Envoy Witcoff is having serious talks in Moscow. I have heard that things are going well in Russia. I hope we will have an idea today of how we are doing
"I hope Russia will do the right things," Trump said.
Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office and used the opportunity to inform the media about the ceasefire proposal.
Putin made a promising statement, but it was not complete - Trump13.03.25, 19:01 • 25646 views
Trump said his envoy Steve Witcoff is holding serious discussions in Russia - Witcoff is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin soon.
I hope Russia will do the right things
Addition
The plane of US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witcoff landed in Moscow. Witcoff is expected to meet with Russian leaders to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. After that, Peskov said that Putin will hold an international telephone conversation.