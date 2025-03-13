Putin made a promising statement, but it was not complete - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Putin made a promising statement about a truce, but it was not complete. The US President is ready to discuss a ceasefire proposal with him.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a promising statement regarding the ceasefire, but it was not complete. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
Details
As Trump stated, "Putin made a promising statement, but it was not complete."
The US President noted that he is ready to discuss a ceasefire proposal with Putin.
Recall
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready for a 30-day truce with Ukraine. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Putin is trying to find reasons to refuse a ceasefire? What the dictator said 13.03.25, 18:43 • 22410 views