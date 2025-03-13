Putin is trying to find reasons to refuse a ceasefire? What the dictator said
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian dictator fears that a truce will allow Ukraine to mobilize and obtain weapons. At the same time, the Russian Federation continues militarization.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is worried that Ukraine may use the 30-day truce to obtain weapons or "forced mobilization." He stated this during a press conference, UNN writes, citing TASS.
At the same time, Russia itself is unlikely to stop the production of weapons and the mobilization of its population.
So, how will these 30 days be used? In order for forced mobilization to continue in Ukraine? In order for weapons to be supplied there? In order for the mobilized new units to undergo training?
But Putin "forgot" to mention that even despite the truce, Ukraine is forced to continue building up its military capability, because its neighbor is an aggressor country, which can violate agreements and resume the attack at any moment.
Addition
Putin said that Russia allegedly supports a truce with Ukraine for 30 days, "but there are nuances"
We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to a lasting peace and eliminate the original causes of this crisis
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the "agreement" of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the ceasefire and noted that the tactic of the Russian Federation is to "lie and accuse".