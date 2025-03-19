A girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years has returned to Ukraine
Alina lived in occupation from 2014 since she was 7 years old. The girl studied online at a Ukrainian school and dreamed of getting an education in Ukraine. After reaching adulthood, she left the occupied territory.
As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a child who was forced to live under occupation from the age of 7 has returned home. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, writes UNN.
Alina, who was only 7 years old when her hometown was occupied in 2014, was forced to spend her entire childhood and adolescence in an environment of complete propaganda and limited opportunities.
According to her, despite the pressure of circumstances, the girl always strived to maintain contact with Ukraine - she studied online at a Ukrainian school and dreamed of getting a higher education in her homeland.
Upon reaching adulthood, Alina made a bold decision to leave the occupied territory. Now the girl faces an important period of reintegration, during which specialists will help her adapt to a new life.
