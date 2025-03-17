The Kleenex paper towel brand has created a rating of the emotionality of films.
Kyiv • UNN
The Kleenex brand, in collaboration with IMDb, has created a ranking of films based on their emotional impact. The Kleenex Score will help viewers choose films based on the level of sensitivity of the scenes.
The trademark of paper products in collaboration with the database of cinema IMD created a rating that determines the level of emotionality of the film, reports UNN with reference to IMDb.
How does it work?
The special selection The Kleenex Score contains films and cartoons in various genres, where there are emotionally intense moments. Near each of them there is a mark in the form of a tear and a corresponding rating from 0 to 5, which determines how sad this or that film will be. So users can choose a film - from more sad to neutral.
Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends07.03.25, 21:45 • 209695 views
Users can choose a film - from more sad to neutral. For example, the movie "Hachiko" received a score of 4 "tears", while "Titanic" pulled only 3.
Thanks to this rating, viewers will be ready for sensitive scenes in the film and will know whether to prepare a package of napkins in case of viewing, the team notes.
Five impressive fantasy films: what to watch this weekend14.03.25, 21:57 • 139320 views
Most users responded positively to the rating and noted that they would like to have been able to use something similar before.
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas02.03.25, 20:35 • 295116 views