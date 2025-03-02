5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Kyiv • UNN
In March 2025, five new series of different genres will be released - from the superhero Daredevil to a reality show with Meghan Markle. The premieres also include a detective story, a comedy, and a family drama.
The struggle between good and evil, mysterious detective stories, twisted plots - all this and much more for fans of incredible movies. UNN offers a selection of new March series that you should definitely watch.
Daredevil: Daredevil: Born Again - Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with extraordinary powers who leads a double life as a masked vigilante. He fights for justice in his law office, while Wilson Fisk, a former mafia man, begins to pursue his own ambitions in New York.
- Genre: Adventure, Crime, Drama
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Matt Corman, Chris Ord
- Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal
- Premiere in Ukraine from 04.03.2025
Long Bright River - Miki and Casey were inseparable daughters of drug addicts. Over time, Miki became a police officer, but Casey became just as addicted to drugs. But eventually, Casey disappears without a trace, and Miki has to find her sister.
- Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Liz Moore, Nikki Toscano
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Ashley Cummings, John Dowman
- Premiere in Ukraine from 13.03.2025
The Studio - in a time when movies are no longer as alive and soulful, Matt and his team are trying to save their studio from the sharp social and economic fluctuations of the film industry. They are forced to juggle corporate demands and creative ambitions while trying to keep the films authentic and relevant.
- Genre: Comedy
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Alex Gregory, Evan Goldberg
- Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz
- Premiere in Ukraine from 03/26/2025
With Love, Meghan - is an inspirational series in which Meghan Markle shares her tips and secrets, giving preference to playfulness over perfection and emphasizing how beauty can be created, even in the most unexpected places. She invites guests to her kitchen, garden and beyond.
- Genre: Reality, Lifestyle
- Country: USA
- Director: Michael Steed
- Actors: Meghan Markle, Roy Choi
- Premiere in Ukraine from 04.03.2025
Good American Family - a Midwestern couple adopts a girl with dwarfism. They begin to raise her with their three biological children, but they begin to suspect that she may not be a child at all.
- Genre: Drama
- Country: USA
- Director: Kate Robbins
- Actors: Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass
- Premiere in Ukraine from 03/19/2025