Five impressive fantasy films: what to watch this weekend
Kyiv • UNN
Discover exciting fantasy worlds: from the monster apocalypse to the adventures of villains and the secrets of the Green Knight. Immerse yourself in the magic of cinema!
Fantasy films have a unique ability to transport us to other worlds where possibilities seem limitless, and every moment can be filled with magic and wonder. They allow you to forget about everyday life, immerse yourself in the adventures of heroes who fight evil, discover new horizons and overcome difficult challenges. UNN offers a selection of impressive films to watch on the weekend.
Love and Monsters 2020
It has been 7 years since the "Monsterpocalypse". Joel and other people have been living in a bunker all this time, while large monsters ruled the surface. Before the apocalypse, Joel had feelings for Amy, his classmate, whom he considers dead. Suddenly, Joel learns that she is still alive, so he strives to find her, despite the bloodthirsty monsters.
- genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Romance;
- country: Canada, USA;
- director: Michael Matthews;
- actors: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ellen Hollman.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 2023
This film was based on the cult series of tabletop role-playing games. In this vast world, adventurer Edgin and his group want to find a lost artifact, but something goes completely wrong when they meet not very pleasant people.
- genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Family;
- country: USA, Canada, Great Britain, Iceland, Australia;
- director: John Francis Daley, Jonathan M. Goldstein;
- actors: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant.
The Green Knight 2021
The stubborn and reckless nephew of King Arthur, Sir Gawain, receives a task that no one could do. He must find and defeat the great and terrifying Green Knight. To become a worthy and glorious warrior, Gawain will have to fight ghosts, monsters and bandits.
- genre: Melodramas, Adventure Dramas, Horror, Fantasy;
- country: Ireland, Canada, USA, Great Britain;
- director: David Lowery;
- actors: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie.
Three Thousand Years of Longing 2022
Professor of Literature Aletea Binni goes on vacation to Istanbul, where she finds a magic glass in which a Djinn is imprisoned. After freeing him, he offers to fulfill her 3 wishes, in gratitude for her freedom, but Aletea realizes that these wishes cannot be honest, and she decides not to make any wishes.
- genre: Melodramas, Dramas, Fantasy;
- country: Australia, USA;
- director: George Miller;
- actors: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Aamito Lagum, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur.
Wonka 2023
A confectionery genius who opened the world's most famous factory of the most delicious chocolate. But where did it all start? Arriving in the area where the most delicious chocolate is sold, Willie's ambitions were not liked by the city police, so he is arrested. How did the dream of one poor boy still come true and bring him fame and happiness?
- genre: Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Musical, Family;
- country: USA, Great Britain, Canada;
- director: Paul King;
- actors: Timothy Shalame, Murray MacArthur, Paul Raymond, Izzy Sati.