Five impressive fantasy films: what to watch this weekend

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105628 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167977 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105879 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 342528 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173313 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144684 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196078 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124791 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108140 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20098 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23242 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37582 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47080 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135698 views
Five impressive fantasy films: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 139319 views

Discover exciting fantasy worlds: from the monster apocalypse to the adventures of villains and the secrets of the Green Knight. Immerse yourself in the magic of cinema!

Five impressive fantasy films: what to watch this weekend

Fantasy films have a unique ability to transport us to other worlds where possibilities seem limitless, and every moment can be filled with magic and wonder. They allow you to forget about everyday life, immerse yourself in the adventures of heroes who fight evil, discover new horizons and overcome difficult challenges. UNN offers a selection of impressive films to watch on the weekend.

Love and Monsters 2020

It has been 7 years since the "Monsterpocalypse". Joel and other people have been living in a bunker all this time, while large monsters ruled the surface. Before the apocalypse, Joel had feelings for Amy, his classmate, whom he considers dead. Suddenly, Joel learns that she is still alive, so he strives to find her, despite the bloodthirsty monsters.

  • genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Romance;
    • country: Canada, USA;
      • director: Michael Matthews;
        • actors: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ellen Hollman.

          Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 2023

          This film was based on the cult series of tabletop role-playing games. In this vast world, adventurer Edgin and his group want to find a lost artifact, but something goes completely wrong when they meet not very pleasant people.

          • genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Family;
            • country: USA, Canada, Great Britain, Iceland, Australia;
              • director: John Francis Daley, Jonathan M. Goldstein;
                • actors: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant.

                  The Green Knight 2021

                  The stubborn and reckless nephew of King Arthur, Sir Gawain, receives a task that no one could do. He must find and defeat the great and terrifying Green Knight. To become a worthy and glorious warrior, Gawain will have to fight ghosts, monsters and bandits.

                  • genre: Melodramas, Adventure Dramas, Horror, Fantasy;
                    • country: Ireland, Canada, USA, Great Britain;
                      • director: David Lowery;
                        • actors: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie.

                          Three Thousand Years of Longing 2022

                          Professor of Literature Aletea Binni goes on vacation to Istanbul, where she finds a magic glass in which a Djinn is imprisoned. After freeing him, he offers to fulfill her 3 wishes, in gratitude for her freedom, but Aletea realizes that these wishes cannot be honest, and she decides not to make any wishes.

                          • genre: Melodramas, Dramas, Fantasy;
                            • country: Australia, USA;
                              • director: George Miller;
                                • actors: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Aamito Lagum, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur.

                                  Wonka 2023

                                  A confectionery genius who opened the world's most famous factory of the most delicious chocolate. But where did it all start? Arriving in the area where the most delicious chocolate is sold, Willie's ambitions were not liked by the city police, so he is arrested. How did the dream of one poor boy still come true and bring him fame and happiness?

                                  • genre: Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Musical, Family;
                                    • country: USA, Great Britain, Canada;
                                      • director: Paul King;
                                        • actors: Timothy Shalame, Murray MacArthur, Paul Raymond, Izzy Sati.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
