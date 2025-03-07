Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of films about strong women who fight dragons, uncover secrets, and travel between worlds. From the new "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown to the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with Michelle Yeoh.
In the world of cinema, films featuring women as the main characters, showcasing strength, determination, and courage, are becoming increasingly common. Not only is the content changing, but also the way female characters are presented in films. UNN offers a selection of incredible movies to watch over the weekend.
Damsel 2020
The events of the film unfold in a magical world of adventure. Young Elodie meets a charming prince and falls in love with him. But at her wedding, the prince reveals his true intentions for their marriage. He sacrifices her to a dragon that terrorizes the entire kingdom. Therefore, Elodie will have to fight for her life.
- genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy;
- country: USA;
- director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo;
- actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright.
Enola Holmes 2020
England, 1884. On her 16th birthday, Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, finds her mother missing without a trace. During Enola's journey to London, her brothers - Sherlock and Mycroft - begin to chase after her. They are not concerned about their mother's disappearance; they want Enola to stay out of trouble and continue her studies at school.
- genre: Adventure, Detective, Drama, Crime;
- country: United Kingdom;
- director: Harry Bradbeer;
- actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Burn Gorman.
Tomb Raider 2018
Lara Croft, the daughter of famous explorer Richard Croft, who suddenly disappeared without a trace several years ago. She wishes to find out the reason for her father's disappearance, so she follows in his footsteps as an adventurer. Her journey leads her to East Asia, where adventures and dangers await.
- genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy;
- country: USA, United Kingdom;
- director: Roar Uthaug;
- actors: Alicia Vikander, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Dominic West, Nick Frost, Daniel Wu.
Prey 2022
1719, North America, Comanche Indian tribe. Naru wishes to become the strongest warrior to protect her people from dangerous alien predators. Will Naru and her tribe be able to withstand the highly advanced predators with their sophisticated arsenal?
- genre: Adventure, Thriller;
- country: USA;
- director: Dan Trachtenberg;
- actors: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Mike Patterson.
Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022
Evelyn Wang is a middle-aged woman, and her husband Waymond works as a laundromat owner. But tough times begin: they get into a scandal with the authorities, and problems arise with their daughter. Over time, Waymond even files for divorce. If only Evelyn could travel through parallel worlds, what life would she have there?
- genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy;
- country: USA;
- directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert;
- actors: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis.