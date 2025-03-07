Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109449 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170326 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107269 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343721 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145043 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108170 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 209695 views

A selection of films about strong women who fight dragons, uncover secrets, and travel between worlds. From the new "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown to the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with Michelle Yeoh.

Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends

In the world of cinema, films featuring women as the main characters, showcasing strength, determination, and courage, are becoming increasingly common. Not only is the content changing, but also the way female characters are presented in films. UNN offers a selection of incredible movies to watch over the weekend.

Damsel 2020

The events of the film unfold in a magical world of adventure. Young Elodie meets a charming prince and falls in love with him. But at her wedding, the prince reveals his true intentions for their marriage. He sacrifices her to a dragon that terrorizes the entire kingdom. Therefore, Elodie will have to fight for her life.

  • genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy;
    • country: USA;
      • director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo;
        • actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright.

          Enola Holmes 2020

          England, 1884. On her 16th birthday, Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, finds her mother missing without a trace. During Enola's journey to London, her brothers - Sherlock and Mycroft - begin to chase after her. They are not concerned about their mother's disappearance; they want Enola to stay out of trouble and continue her studies at school.

          • genre: Adventure, Detective, Drama, Crime;
            • country: United Kingdom;
              • director: Harry Bradbeer;
                • actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Burn Gorman.

                  Tomb Raider 2018

                  Lara Croft, the daughter of famous explorer Richard Croft, who suddenly disappeared without a trace several years ago. She wishes to find out the reason for her father's disappearance, so she follows in his footsteps as an adventurer. Her journey leads her to East Asia, where adventures and dangers await.

                  • genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy;
                    • country: USA, United Kingdom;
                      • director: Roar Uthaug;
                        • actors: Alicia Vikander, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Dominic West, Nick Frost, Daniel Wu.

                          Prey 2022

                          1719, North America, Comanche Indian tribe. Naru wishes to become the strongest warrior to protect her people from dangerous alien predators. Will Naru and her tribe be able to withstand the highly advanced predators with their sophisticated arsenal?

                          • genre: Adventure, Thriller;
                            • country: USA;
                              • director: Dan Trachtenberg;
                                • actors: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Mike Patterson.

                                  Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022

                                  Evelyn Wang is a middle-aged woman, and her husband Waymond works as a laundromat owner. But tough times begin: they get into a scandal with the authorities, and problems arise with their daughter. Over time, Waymond even files for divorce. If only Evelyn could travel through parallel worlds, what life would she have there?

                                  • genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy;
                                    • country: USA;
                                      • directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert;
                                        • actors: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

