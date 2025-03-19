New US-Russia ceasefire talks: Vitkoff announces date and location of meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The US and Russia will hold talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah. It concerns strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure.
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This was announced on Fox News by US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, UNN informs.
Details
The diplomat clarified that it is not about a complete cessation of hostilities, but about strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure.
The devil is in the details. We have a team going to Saudi Arabia led by our National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, and I think we need to figure out these details
He also assessed the recent telephone conversation between White House глава Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
"I want to commend President Putin for everything he has done today during this call to bring his country closer to a final peace agreement. And I would give all the credit to President Trump, his choice of peace through strength, recognizing that there are no alternatives, that a lasting peace is important for both sides," Witkoff said.
Recall
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the move towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical talks will also be held on the implementation of a maritime truce in the Black Sea. According to the White House, "these talks will begin immediately in the Middle East".
Zelenskyy is waiting for a conversation with Trump after his negotiations with Putin19.03.25, 00:11 • 17970 views