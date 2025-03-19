Zelenskyy is waiting for a conversation with Trump after his negotiations with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to speak soon to understand the details.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet had a conversation with the head of the White House, Donald Trump, after his telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN.
Details
At the same time, the head of state noted during an online press conference that he hopes to talk to Trump in the near future.
I expect that we will have a conversation with President Trump, we will understand the details. We have always supported the position of not hitting energy facilities with any weapons
At the same time, according to him, he wants the US President to see that Putin wants to take several offensive actions in order to put maximum pressure on Ukraine and then issue ultimatums from a position of strength.
Reminder
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation that lasted more than an hour and a half. According to a CNN source, the conversation between Trump and Putin has already ended and went "very well".
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive".
"We are not a salad or a compote for Putin": Zelenskyy on possible agreements without Ukraine18.03.25, 23:00 • 126150 views