Trump announced a "very good and productive" conversation with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced an agreement with Putin on a ceasefire at Ukraine's energy facilities. Elements of a peace treaty and the end of the war were discussed.
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive", reports UNN.
My telephone conversation with Russian President Putin today was very good and productive. We agreed on an immediate ceasefire at all energy and infrastructure facilities, with the understanding that we will work quickly towards a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this terrible war between Russia and Ukraine
In addition, according to the US President, "many elements of a peace agreement were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are dying, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end."
This process is now in full force, and we hope, for the sake of humanity, to get this job done!
Addition
Deputy Head of the White House Office Den Scavino at 16:00 Kyiv time reported that President Trump is currently in the Oval Office and is talking to Vladimir Putin.
At 18:30 Kyiv time, NBC News reported that the conversation was over.
According to a Russian source, the conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin went successfully.