Japan transferred 47.7 million euros for Ukraine's reconstruction: funds to go to demining and infrastructure

Japan has transferred approximately 47.7 million euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Development, the funds will be used to support humanitarian demining, maintenance of energy infrastructure, and restoration of water supply systems, UNN reports.

Details

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Development with the Deputy Head of the Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Masahiro Takehana, which was attended by First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum and Deputy Minister Maryna Denysiuk.

The key news at the meeting was the transfer of previously announced grant funds in the amount of 8.8 billion Japanese yen, which is approximately 47.7 million euros, within the framework of Phase 4 of the Emergency Recovery Program.

According to the agency, these funds will be used to support humanitarian demining, maintenance of energy infrastructure, restoration of water supply systems, improvement of public infrastructure in the regions, support for public health and safety projects, and provision of educational services.

The Japanese side also announced that the Parliament of Japan has approved an additional budget that will allow for the continuation of grant projects under Phase 5 of the Emergency Recovery Program and provide technical support for projects in Ukraine.

Additionally

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects, the activities of the JUPITeR platform, and the current status of grant assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The meeting specifically discussed preparations for the Second JUPITeR Mission and the selection of companies that will visit Ukraine in March next year.

"It is important for us that cooperation with Japan through JICA is transformed into concrete assistance where it is most needed. Heavy equipment is already working in frontline Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv, ensuring the vital activity of cities. The launch of the 5th phase of the grant support project will allow us to focus next year on projects to provide housing for IDPs, restore port infrastructure, provide heavy construction equipment with remote control capabilities, etc.," said Maryna Denysiuk.

Thus, housing reconstruction has been identified as one of the priorities for further cooperation. Japan has created a special task force on housing reconstruction, to which private businesses working in this area are invited. A series of technical consultations are planned for next year to introduce Japanese technologies into housing construction in Ukraine, the Ministry of Development added.

In addition to housing construction, the parties discussed Ukraine's needs in the areas of transport logistics, energy efficiency, and critical infrastructure protection within the framework of the Emergency Recovery Program. Plans for joint cultural initiatives in the field of memorialization were also outlined.

