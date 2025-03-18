The White House released a statement following the phone call between Trump and Putin: details
Kyiv • UNN
During the phone call, Trump and Putin stressed the need for peace in Ukraine, a ceasefire and improved relations between the US and Russia. They agreed to talks on an energy truce.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt released an official statement from the American side on the results of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. She stressed that it was about achieving peace, reports UNN.
Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Both leaders agreed that this conflict must be ended with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need to improve bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasures that both Ukraine and Russia have spent on this war would be better spent on the needs of their people
She also noted that this war of Russia against Ukraine should never have started and should have been completed long ago with sincere and conscientious peace efforts.
The leaders agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire and a lasting peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East
She also said that both leaders spoke about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They discussed the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and will work with others to ensure the widest possible application.
According to her, Trump and Putin agreed that the future with improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia has huge benefits.
This includes huge economic deals and geopolitical stability after the achievement of peace
Addition
Deputy Head of the White House Office Den Scavino at 16:00 Kyiv time reported that President Trump is currently in the Oval Office talking to Vladimir Putin.
At 18:30 Kyiv time, NBC News reported that the conversation was over.
According to a Russian source, the conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin went successfully.