Zelensky: The key goal of 2023 is to surpass the enemy in terms of the quality of drones' work
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that the key task for 2023 for Ukraine is to maintain an advantage over Russia in drone operations. According to him, Ukraine must develop better drones to save soldiers' lives and stay ahead of Russian troops.
Staying ahead of the enemy in the quality of work with drones is one of the main tasks of the year. This was stated by the President of Ukraine in his evening address, UNN reports.
We have a separate conversation about drones: production issues, supply issues, and the supply of units. It is clear that this is one of the main tasks of the year - to stay ahead of the enemy in the quality of drone operations.
Details
He emphasized that the more successful Ukrainian drones are, from FPV to strategic drones, the more lives our soldiers will be able to save.
Optional
The President did not say anything about the scandalous reportsactively circulating in the media about the alleged dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Rustem Umerov. Zelenskyy has neither confirmed nor denied the reports that have shaken the public.
Recall
The Ukrainian military is testing new ground drones, including a mine-laying drone, a combat drone with a machine gun, and kamikaze drones that can travel long distances to attack targets.