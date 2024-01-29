Zelensky: The key goal of 2023 is to surpass the enemy in terms of the quality of drones' work

Staying ahead of the enemy in the quality of work with drones is one of the main tasks of the year. This was stated by the President of Ukraine in his evening address, UNN reports.

We have a separate conversation about drones: production issues, supply issues, and the supply of units. It is clear that this is one of the main tasks of the year - to stay ahead of the enemy in the quality of drone operations. - Zelensky said.

Details

He emphasized that the more successful Ukrainian drones are, from FPV to strategic drones, the more lives our soldiers will be able to save.

Optional

The President did not say anything about the scandalous reportsactively circulating in the media about the alleged dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Rustem Umerov. Zelenskyy has neither confirmed nor denied the reports that have shaken the public.



Recall

The Ukrainian military is testing new ground drones, including a mine-laying drone, a combat drone with a machine gun, and kamikaze drones that can travel long distances to attack targets.