What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelensky: The key goal of 2023 is to surpass the enemy in terms of the quality of drones' work

Zelenskyy said that the key task for 2023 for Ukraine is to maintain an advantage over Russia in drone operations. According to him, Ukraine must develop better drones to save soldiers' lives and stay ahead of Russian troops.

Staying ahead of the enemy in the quality of work with drones is one of the main tasks of the year. This was stated by the President of Ukraine in his evening address, UNN reports.

We have a separate conversation about drones: production issues, supply issues, and the supply of units. It is clear that this is one of the main tasks of the year - to stay ahead of the enemy in the quality of drone operations. 

- Zelensky said.

Details

He emphasized that the more successful Ukrainian drones are, from FPV to strategic drones, the more lives our soldiers will be able to save.

Optional

The President did not say anything about the scandalous reportsactively circulating in the media about the alleged dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Rustem Umerov. Zelenskyy has neither confirmed nor denied the reports that have shaken the public.

Recall

The Ukrainian military is testing new ground drones, including a mine-laying drone, a combat drone with a machine gun, and kamikaze drones that can travel long distances to attack targets. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

