Despite state regulation of drug prices, Ukrainians continue to overpay for medicines and are gradually facing a restriction in the choice of drugs. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has published a list of 100 drugs, the prices of which have decreased by 30% since March 1, 2025. The corresponding declaration was signed by domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers. This "golden list" includes analgesics, antipyretics, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial drugs, as well as medicines for the treatment of the gastrointestinal tract. At the same time, the effectiveness of these drugs raises doubts among specialists, and the dynamics of drug prices turned out to be controversial: some drugs really became more affordable, while others, which previously cost less, rose sharply in price. This creates the impression that hidden manipulations may be hidden behind positive changes, or that legislative initiatives were not rational enough.

Background

Concerns among consumers were primarily caused by the previous increase in drug prices, which preceded their reduction in March. During the first months of 2025, the cost of many drugs gradually but noticeably increased, which created a significant financial burden on the population, especially on socially vulnerable categories of citizens. In fact, the 30% reduction in prices from March 1 only returned them to the level of the end of 2024, which raised reasonable doubts about the real benefit for consumers.

A logical question arises: was the previous increase in prices an intentional overstatement aimed at creating the illusion of a significant reduction in price? In addition, this approach may undermine public confidence in price regulation mechanisms and cause public outrage. Was this situation an accident or a planned strategy? The question is rhetorical.

Practical examples

One of the drugs in the "Top 100" is the pain reliever "Citramon-Darnitsa" (tablets No. 10). According to the new rules, its price cannot exceed UAH 36.54, which really means a decrease in price. However, three analogues of the same drug − "Citramon U" (AT "Lubnyfarm"), "Citramon V" (PJSC "Monfarm") and "Citramon-M" (PJSC "Himpharmzavod "Chervona Zirka"), which are also included in the list, according to the online service "Tabletki.ua" – have strangely risen in price since the beginning of 2025.

That is, although one drug has become cheaper, patients have lost the opportunity to buy more affordable alternatives, ultimately spending more money.

In simple terms, before the changes in pharmacies, it was possible to find four similar drugs: conditionally, one cost about UAH 50, and the other three – 15, 20 and 25 UAH. After the introduction of regulatory norms, the first drug became 30% cheaper, but the rest became more expensive. As a result, the choice of more affordable options has decreased, forcing patients to pay more. Patients lost the opportunity to choose more budget-friendly analogues, as their cost increased. That is, the introduced regulatory norms actually limited the choice of consumers, forcing them to spend more money on treatment.

And this is just one example.

Rising prices of imported medicines

In addition to the impact on the products of Ukrainian manufacturers, regulation has also affected imported drugs. For example, the most expensive drug in the "Top 100" list – "Fanigan" (tablets No. 100) from "Kusum Farm" according to the new rules cannot cost more than UAH 556.13. Its full analogue "Doloxen" (manufacturer – "Indoco Remedies Limited", country of origin of the brand – Great Britain) cost less at the beginning of 2024, but since then its price has increased significantly, now amounting to at least UAH 509. This once again demonstrates the general trend – an artificial reduction in prices for certain drugs leads to an increase in the cost of others, especially imported ones.

Manipulation or failure?

In fact, instead of a real reduction in the cost of medicines, there is a certain redistribution and imbalance in the market. Responsible officials report on successful regulation, but patients are forced to pay more, simply in a different combination. All this is more like a game of "price reduction" for formal statistics than a real concern for the population.

Moreover, there is a risk of further negative consequences in the form of a possible shortage or even complete disappearance of certain drugs. A logical question arises: what is the real purpose of the changes and what else are officials preparing for Ukrainians? The answer remains open.