Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. White House spokeswoman Levitt said that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.
President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States could be very helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt during a briefing, reports UNN.
Issues of nuclear power plant infrastructure were discussed. This was a very important issue. The issue of supporting the Ukrainian energy structure was discussed. Zelenskyy thanked Trump for promoting the issue of prisoner exchange
Leavitt stated that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.
He (Trump - ed.) said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these stations
Thanks to his experience in the electricity and utilities industry, American ownership would be the best protection of this infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not know whether US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of Zaporizhzhia NPP during today's call, but Ukraine will not allow this station to work for the occupier.
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, who is involved in the United States negotiating team on the ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Steve Witkoff indicated that there are many elements for the implementation of a ceasefire, including a potential agreement on the Black Sea, access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.