Changes in US strategy are needed: political analyst on the results of the conversation between Trump and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US-Russia talks fell short of expectations, with Russia making minimal concessions. Trump may have to change his policy and be tougher.
Expectations from the negotiations between the USA and Russia were not met, and the situation looks less optimistic than the Americans claimed. Russia agreed to minimal concessions, which casts doubt on further progress in the negotiations. Trump and his team continue to claim that "everything is under control", but the real state of affairs may require changes in US strategy. This was noted in a comment to a journalist UNN by political scientist Igor Reiterovich.
Details
It seems to me that this conversation ended with a big bang, if I may say so frankly. And the expectations were one thing, but in fact it turned out to be a completely different story, which is not at all in line with the vision and the statements made primarily by the American side. At the same time, Trump and his team are trying to make, as they say, a good face in a bad game and say that "everything is under control", "the situation is developing very well", "everything is fine", but, in fact, this is not the case, since Russia has made a minimum of some proposals for demands made by the United States. And even these demands, proposals, are under certain question
In addition, the political scientist emphasized that it is currently unknown how long the next stage of negotiations will take. Due to the fact that statements about the upcoming meeting, which is to be held on March 23, indicate that discussions may continue for several weeks. Against this background, Moscow may use the situation to raise the stakes, accusing Ukraine of refusing any ceasefire terms.
Therefore, the States here need to make a slightly different decision now. First, clearly voice certain lines that they are not ready to cross, which directly concern Ukraine. And, secondly, to think about how to force Russia to actually sit down at the negotiating table and talk about real things. Because what was discussed yesterday, even like the refusal of strikes on energy facilities, it does not look very clear yet. And in general, the question arises, at this stage, who benefits more? Ukraine, for example, or the Russian Federation. So there are a lot of questions here
"I think that now, when the American media, politicians and not only American, but also world media, discuss all this and come out with not very pleasant messages for Trump, perhaps he will have to change his policy somewhat and be more strict in relations with Russia," Reiterovich added.
Let's remind
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a phone conversation that lasted 2.5 hours.
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive".
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is impossible to hold negotiations without Ukraine's participation. He also does not want her to end up on the list of "menu for Putin" during negotiations between the US and Russia.