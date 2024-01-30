Without US Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, all that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy - Blinken

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Without US Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, all that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy - Blinken

Without US Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, all that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy - Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27299 views

According to Blinken, congressional approval of additional funding for Ukraine is vital to ensuring Ukraine's success and Russia's failure. Without it, Ukraine's achievements and what the U.S. has helped it achieve will be jeopardized.

Without U.S. Congressional approval of funding to help Ukraine, everything Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, UNN reports.

In order to make sure that that continues, that all of us step up and do what’s necessary to continue to ensure that Ukraine knows success and Russia knows strategic failure, it is vital that Congress pass the supplemental budget request that the President has put before it. Without it, simply put, everything that Ukrainians achieved and that we’ve helped them achieve will be in jeopardy

- Blinken said.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities23.01.24, 16:00 • 24990 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising