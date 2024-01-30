Without US Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, all that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy - Blinken

Without U.S. Congressional approval of funding to help Ukraine, everything Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, UNN reports.

In order to make sure that that continues, that all of us step up and do what’s necessary to continue to ensure that Ukraine knows success and Russia knows strategic failure, it is vital that Congress pass the supplemental budget request that the President has put before it. Without it, simply put, everything that Ukrainians achieved and that we’ve helped them achieve will be in jeopardy