Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called on partners in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to use opportunities to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and interceptors. He said this during the 18th meeting in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Putin continues to sacrifice staggering numbers of Russian troops in his rash and reckless war of choice. And Putin hopes that missiles and drones will demoralize the Ukrainian people, and break the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military. So I urge this group to dig deep to provide Ukraine with more lifesaving ground-based air-defense systems and interceptors, Austin emphasized.

Ramstein-18: Pentagon chief assures that the US remains determined to support Ukraine