Ramstein-18: Pentagon chief assures that the US remains determined to support Ukraine

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the opening of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in a virtual format, which he joined from home, UNN reports.

"We're eager to enter this new year with new energy. And we're all here to reaffirm our support for a free, secure, and sovereign Ukraine, and to ensure that we continue to get Ukraine the capabilities that it needs, for the winter and beyond," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that "Ukraine is not alone."

And the United States remains determined to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom - Austin emphasized.

We would like to add that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov joined the meeting.

