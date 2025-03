The Ramstein meeting has begun: it was opened by the Pentagon chief

Today, on January 23, a regular meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense began offline, UNN reports, citing the US Department of Defense.

Details

The Ramstein meeting was opened by Pentagon Chief of Staff Lloyd Austin. He delivered his opening remarks online and from home.

Ukraine is represented at today's meeting by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Previously

Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) will focus on Ukraine's long-term needs.