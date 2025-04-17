$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3446 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10765 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 13098 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16473 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22663 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37767 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49511 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64803 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83862 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113569 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 22119 views

Inflation in Ukraine rose to 14.6% in March, but it is expected to decrease in the summer. By the end of 2025, it will slow down to 8.7%, thanks to the NBU's measures.

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

During the first quarter of 2025, inflation was expected to rise and reached 14.6% year-on-year in March. However, according to the forecast, it will return to decline in the summer and slow down to a single-digit level by the end of the year. This was reported by the National Bank, writes UNN.

Details

"In the first months of the year, inflation grew quite close to the trajectory of the NBU's previous macro forecast and reached 14.6% y/y in March. This dynamic was due to the residual effects of last year's poor harvests, further increases in excise taxes, as well as the influence of fundamental factors, in particular from the increase in enterprises' expenses on energy resources and wages, and stable consumer demand," the National Bank informs.

It is reported that the continued growth of service inflation is also an indicator of still significant domestic price pressure.

"At the same time, the monthly dynamics of inflation, adjusted for seasonality, indicates signs of weakening price pressure. This was facilitated, in particular, by the NBU's measures to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market and the controllability of inflation expectations," the statement reads.

As indicated, the March survey showed a further improvement in household expectations, and statistics on search engine queries showed a decrease in public attention to the topic of inflation from peak levels at the beginning of the year. On the other hand, the inflation expectations of enterprises and banks have deteriorated somewhat.

In general, it is noted that despite the increase in the inflation rate in annual terms, the inflation expectations of economic agents remain relatively stable.

The National Bank reports that inflation will return to decline in the summer and slow down to a single-digit level by the end of the year.

According to the NBU's forecast, in the summer, price increases in annual terms will begin to slow down for a wide range of goods and services. The expected increase in harvests will contribute to a decrease in food inflation from the third quarter of 2025 and its stabilization at a relatively low level in the future

- informs the NBU.

Fundamental inflationary pressure will gradually subside under the influence of the NBU's monetary policy, improved electricity supply, and more moderate pressure from the labor market, the NBU said. An additional factor, as indicated, will be a decrease in oil prices as a result of trade confrontations in the world.

As a result, inflation will decrease to 8.7% at the end of 2025, and to the target of 5% in 2026

- reported in the NBU.

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this17.04.25, 14:04 • 16792 views

Addition

According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in the consumer market in March 2025 accelerated to 14.6% year-on-year, compared to February 2025 was 1.5%, since the beginning of the year - 3.5%.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
