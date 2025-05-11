Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

On the morning of May 11, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with the help of UAVs. There is one victim.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnik, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with the help of UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. No hits on critical infrastructure were allowed - writes Kalashnikov.

In the Brovary district, a man born in 1954 was injured as a result of an enemy attack. The person had an acute reaction to stress and is in a state of shock. All necessary medical assistance is provided on the spot - he added.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration also noted that a summer house was damaged as a result of the attack. Five private houses were also damaged in the Obukhiv district.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that in the morning of May 11, explosions were heard in the capital of Ukraine. The enemy was trying to attack the capital with drones.