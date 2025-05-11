A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

The bodies of two men were found in a hotel in the Polish city of Krakow. One of them is a citizen of Ukraine, the identity of the second has not yet been established. Law enforcement officers are considering versions of murder and suicide, the final circumstances are being clarified by the investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Polish Radio.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, May 10, the bodies of two men were found in a hotel located in one of the dormitories on Reymonta Street in Krakow. The staff of the institution informed the local police about this.

As law enforcement officers established, one of the deceased is a 58-year-old Ukrainian who has lived in this room for the past two years. The identity of the second man has not yet been established. According to preliminary data, he is also probably 58 years old.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at least one of the men may have been murdered and the other probably committed suicide - Polish Radio reports.

The police informed that they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"By the decision of the prosecutor, both bodies will be sent for autopsy, which will help establish the cause and time of death," law enforcement officers added.

Near Warsaw, police arrested a 29-year-old man who is accused of killing a young Ukrainian in a hostel in Zombki. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found a man with stab wounds to the chest, who was already receiving first aid. Despite resuscitation efforts, doctors failed to bring the 27-year-old Ukrainian back to life.

In Poland, a Ukrainian man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife and two children