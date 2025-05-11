Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

The President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump commented on the night statement of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about direct negotiations with Ukraine. The head of the White House said that he would continue to work with both sides, and the coming week will be "big". This is reported by UNN with reference to publication of the American leader in the Truth Social social network.

Details

On Sunday, May 11, President Donald Trump made his first statement, publishing a corresponding post, after Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in the Kremlin actually rejected his idea of a truce from May 12.

"Potentially a big day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved when this endless "bloodbath" hopefully ends. It will be a completely new and much better WORLD. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure this happens. The US wants to focus on recovery and trade. A big week ahead!", Trump wrote.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12 for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position on pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin ruler, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

