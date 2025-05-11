$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 25656 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 60001 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 42292 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 55892 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 83547 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 54807 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69256 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73322 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63905 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66158 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

Donald Trump commented on Putin's statement about negotiations, emphasizing the readiness of the United States to work with both sides. He announced an important week in this context.

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

The President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump commented on the night statement of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about direct negotiations with Ukraine. The head of the White House said that he would continue to work with both sides, and the coming week will be "big". This is reported by UNN with reference to publication of the American leader in the Truth Social social network.

Details

On Sunday, May 11, President Donald Trump made his first statement, publishing a corresponding post, after Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in the Kremlin actually rejected his idea of a truce from May 12.

"Potentially a big day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved when this endless "bloodbath" hopefully ends. It will be a completely new and much better WORLD. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure this happens. The US wants to focus on recovery and trade. A big week ahead!", Trump wrote.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12 for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position on pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin ruler, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine11.05.25, 06:47 • 1814 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
