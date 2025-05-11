Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a telephone conversation with representatives of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv on Saturday, May 10, expressed Ankara's readiness to join the monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

According to sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan supported the coalition's initiative, confirming Turkey's commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He also expressed Ankara's readiness to facilitate an unconditional ceasefire and stated that Turkey is ready to assume the function of monitoring its observance in the event of a relevant agreement.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said to journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin ruler, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.