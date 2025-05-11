Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 22335 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 51072 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 38538 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 52501 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79698 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 53889 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 68649 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72996 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63789 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66096 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM • 13271 views

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 12357 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 13174 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 16001 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 25328 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 30199 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 139766 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 151932 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 134633 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 195618 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 15244 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 79698 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 46455 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 53344 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 61825 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's readiness to join the monitoring of the ceasefire in Ukraine. Ankara supports the coalition initiative and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a telephone conversation with representatives of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv on Saturday, May 10, expressed Ankara's readiness to join the monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan supported the coalition's initiative, confirming Turkey's commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He also expressed Ankara's readiness to facilitate an unconditional ceasefire and stated that Turkey is ready to assume the function of monitoring its observance in the event of a relevant agreement.

Recall

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said to journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin ruler, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,030.70
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,537.80