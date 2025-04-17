NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2400 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9884 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12446 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15895 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22119 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37477 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49293 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64643 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83453 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113492 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1162 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13158 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83453 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85082 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96472 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2764 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14031 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111046 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53426 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53135 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16514 views

The National Bank of Ukraine decided to keep the discount rate at 15.5%. This decision should support the stability of the foreign exchange market and a gradual slowdown in inflation to 5%.

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept the discount rate at 15.5%, the NBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Board of the National Bank decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

- the regulator stated.

This decision, as expected by the NBU, "will help maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, maintain control over inflation expectations and gradually slow down inflation to the target of 5% in the policy horizon."

"Given the significant level of uncertainty, which has only increased in recent months, the NBU will flexibly respond to changes in the balance of risks for price dynamics and inflation expectations," the National Bank noted.

The NBU's forecast, as stated, "envisages maintaining the discount rate at 15.5% for the coming months and returning to the cycle of easing interest rate policy after the peak of the price surge and reducing the risk of inflation anchoring at a double-digit level." "If this risk increases, the NBU will keep the discount rate at the current level longer than the updated macro forecast envisages, and will be ready to take additional measures," the NBU stressed.

NBU raised the discount rate to 15.5%: what does this mean for the economy of Ukraine06.03.25, 16:10 • 130829 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98