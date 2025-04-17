NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept the discount rate at 15.5%, the NBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Board of the National Bank decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 15.5% - the regulator stated.

This decision, as expected by the NBU, "will help maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, maintain control over inflation expectations and gradually slow down inflation to the target of 5% in the policy horizon."

"Given the significant level of uncertainty, which has only increased in recent months, the NBU will flexibly respond to changes in the balance of risks for price dynamics and inflation expectations," the National Bank noted.

The NBU's forecast, as stated, "envisages maintaining the discount rate at 15.5% for the coming months and returning to the cycle of easing interest rate policy after the peak of the price surge and reducing the risk of inflation anchoring at a double-digit level." "If this risk increases, the NBU will keep the discount rate at the current level longer than the updated macro forecast envisages, and will be ready to take additional measures," the NBU stressed.

