Putin's hopes of achieving concessions in negotiations through Turkey's mediation are in vain - Former Prime Minister of Sweden

President Vladimir Putin vainly hopes to achieve concessions in negotiations with Ukraine through Turkey's mediation. This was stated on his page on the social network X (Twitter) by the Co-Chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, reports UNN.

Details

Carl Bildt commented on the night press conference of the Kremlin dictator on May 11, 2025, making a corresponding post on his X-account.

"Having rejected the call of the US, EU, Great Britain and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire, he is now dissatisfied with Trump's approach, Putin wants to move to Turkey's mediation in the hope that this will ensure critical concessions from Ukraine that even Trump refused to consider. A vain hope," Bildt wrote.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Kremlin with a press conference.

Speaking at this meeting before journalists, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin dictator, Kyiv did not respond at all to the ceasefire proposed by the Russian Federation before Victory Day and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.