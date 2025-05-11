Putin's hopes of achieving concessions in negotiations through Turkey's mediation are in vain - Former Prime Minister of Sweden

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 12308 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 25446 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 29024 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 44103 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 70027 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51752 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 67206 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72369 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63444 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65883 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 23889 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 133657 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 146185 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 129099 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 190223 views
Putin's hopes of achieving concessions in negotiations through Turkey's mediation are in vain - Former Prime Minister of Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Carl Bildt believes that Putin is hoping in vain to receive concessions from Ukraine through Turkey's mediation. He commented on Putin's press conference, noting his dissatisfaction with Trump's approach.

Putin's hopes of achieving concessions in negotiations through Turkey's mediation are in vain - Former Prime Minister of Sweden

President Vladimir Putin vainly hopes to achieve concessions in negotiations with Ukraine through Turkey's mediation. This was stated on his page on the social network X (Twitter) by the Co-Chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, reports UNN.

Details

Carl Bildt commented on the night press conference of the Kremlin dictator on May 11, 2025, making a corresponding post on his X-account.

"Having rejected the call of the US, EU, Great Britain and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire, he is now dissatisfied with Trump's approach, Putin wants to move to Turkey's mediation in the hope that this will ensure critical concessions from Ukraine that even Trump refused to consider. A vain hope," Bildt wrote.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Kremlin with a press conference.

Speaking at this meeting before journalists, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the Kremlin dictator, Kyiv did not respond at all to the ceasefire proposed by the Russian Federation before Victory Day and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
