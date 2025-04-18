Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

On the morning of April 18, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with missiles. City authorities reported a hit in a multi-story building. People may be under the rubble. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

On Friday, April 18, at 05:09, Igor Terekhov wrote in his Telegram about explosions in the city.

At 05:13, he reported the shelling of Kharkiv with missiles.

Four missile strikes were recorded in the city - the message says.

At 05:23, the official published preliminary consequences of the enemy shelling.

There is a hit in a multi-story building. People may be under the rubble. - Terekhov clarified

According to him, a Russian missile hit a densely populated area of Kharkiv.

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS