An aerial target was likely launched from a Su-34 aircraft: Ihnat on the attack on Dnipro

An aerial target flying towards Dnipro was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. It was likely a Su-34. This was reported in a telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

An aerial target was detected, launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. It was an aircraft, likely a Su-34. These are the same aircraft that were recently destroyed by the Security Service, as was reported yesterday. Such an aerial target was dropped from this aircraft and flew over 100 km, then was shot down by air defense about 15 km before reaching the city of Dnipro. - Ihnat reported.

According to him, specialists will now determine what type of target was shot down, because it cannot be precisely stated now.

There is, in fact, a procedure for identification by wreckage. I think that specialists will try, given that this event has indeed become resonant, to find out what kind of aerial target it was. Perhaps the guys from air defense have already started to assume something, to talk, somehow informed the local authorities, maybe a little prematurely. But in the end, we do not rule out that it could have been some new weapon, which the enemy, a new means of destruction, I mean, that the enemy is using. - Ihnat summarized.

Recall

Today, the occupiers attacked Dnipro.

As reported by the Air Force, around 11:30 AM, an aerial target launched from an enemy tactical aircraft was detected from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The target flew over 100 km and was shot down by air defense outside the city of Dnipro. The type of aerial target will be determined after studying the wreckage at the crash site.

However, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, stated that a new enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was destroyed outside the city of Dnipro today.