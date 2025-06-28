Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFT

$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 8230 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM • 14230 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 15721 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 42748 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 108558 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 137868 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82166 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 203061 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57187 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69418 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Tags
Authors
In the US, a large-scale Medicare fraud of $10 billion was uncovered: a key figure from Russia
June 28, 09:17 AM • 4404 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strike
June 28, 09:27 AM • 12757 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMA
June 28, 09:59 AM • 32010 views
An aerial target was likely launched from a Su-34 aircraft: Ihnat on the attack on Dnipro
02:19 PM • 8732 views
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defense
02:36 PM • 6608 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 8230 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 137868 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM • 138900 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 203061 views
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 203061 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM • 137062 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
02:03 PM • 14230 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
June 28, 07:59 AM • 20868 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
June 27, 03:37 PM • 31816 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
June 27, 02:27 PM • 37650 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM • 138900 views
Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Senator Ron Wyden demands clear commitments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding adherence to sanctions against Russia. This includes clarification of comments about Russia's possible return to SWIFT and details of cooperation with Ukraine.

Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFT

The senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee is demanding that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commit to maintaining sanctions against Russia related to Ukraine and clarify comments about Russia rejoining the international bank payment network, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In a letter to Bessent, Senator Ron Wyden also sought answers to questions about how a critical minerals deal and a US-Ukraine investment agreement would help improve Ukraine's post-war security and not benefit any organization or country that aided Russia's military efforts.

Wyden cited Bessent's comments during his confirmation hearing that he was ready to strengthen sanctions, including against major oil companies, if Trump asked him to help end the war in Ukraine, which Bessent called "one of the greatest tragedies of my adult life."

Trump may impose sanctions against Russia within the next few weeks - former US president's aide 16.06.25, 15:15 • 3250 views

"I ask you to affirm your commitment to strictly enforcing these sanctions and to answer questions about how you envision other steps taken by this administration, including agreements with Ukraine, that can potentially work in conjunction with these sanctions," Wyden wrote.

The Oregon Democrat, who opposed most of Trump's trade and tax programs promoted by Bessent, asked the Treasury chief to clarify comments in which he did not rule out Russia's return to the international SWIFT banking network. Russia was excluded from the payment messaging system after invading Ukraine in 2022.

"Will the Treasury allow Russian banks to rejoin SWIFT without a comprehensive peace agreement with Ukraine that fully addresses Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine?" Wyden asked Bessent.

The Democrat also asked if Bessent would continue the US Treasury's enforcement of G7 leaders' commitments to limit Russia's use of the international financial system to support the war against Ukraine.

G7 leaders failed to convince Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia18.06.25, 01:41 • 2798 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
