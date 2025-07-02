$41.820.04
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 3661 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 6128 views
Is there a real threat to Dnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 15330 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 26596 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 45001 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 46379 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 56982 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 104704 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74648 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161364 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Publications
Exclusives
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 45001 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 76263 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 87726 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 104558 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161364 views
News by theme
18th package of sanctions against Russia is being prepared - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the preparation of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. He noted close coordination with the US government and Congress.

Society • May 28, 01:04 PM • 3041 views
EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to disconnect more than 20 Russian banks from SWIFT. Lowering the oil price ceiling to $45 and banning the Nord Stream gas pipelines are also being considered.

Economy • May 24, 08:42 AM • 24879 views
Russian uranium and banks may become the target of new EU sanctions - Bild

Sanctions may affect the energy, shipping and banking sectors of the Russian Federation. It all depends on the Kremlin's behavior at the summit between Ukraine and Russia.

Economy • May 14, 08:32 AM • 4979 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 41073 views
Ukraine has achieved 100% alignment with the EU's foreign policy and defense strategies

Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.

Politics • March 29, 07:25 PM • 41141 views
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39674 views
EU does not intend to change the sanctions regime against Russia amid Moscow's demands for SWIFT - Euractiv

SWIFT will not be able to connect Russian banks until the EU changes sanctions legislation.

Politics • March 27, 10:19 AM • 39526 views
Russia asks companies for proposals on easing sanctions - Reuters

Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted before negotiations with the US. The most painful restrictions are those that impede cross-border payments.

War • March 13, 01:19 PM • 17938 views
The new EU sanctions package will include 35 individuals and 19 companies

The EU plans to add 35 individuals and 19 companies from Russia, the DPRK and China to the sanctions list. The new package will include prohibitive duties on fertilizers and certain agri-food products.

News of the World • January 29, 12:09 PM • 30373 views
EU prepares phased Russian aluminum ban - Bloomberg

The EU plans a phased ban on imports of Russian aluminum and to disconnect 15 banks from SWIFT. The new package of sanctions will also include restrictions on 70 ships of the “shadow fleet”.

Economy • January 29, 06:19 AM • 35722 views
It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.

Politics • January 27, 12:31 PM • 139114 views
Putin’s alternative to dollar fails to excite Brics partners - FT

Russia presented the BRICS Bridge project as an alternative to SWIFT at the Kazan summit. China, India, and other BRICS countries show little practical interest amid the risk of secondary U.S. sanctions.

Economy • October 24, 12:56 PM • 19242 views
China's exports to Russia hit a record amid sanctions

In September, China's exports to Russia reached a record $11. 25 billion, up 16.6%. At the same time, imports from Russia fell by 9.2% due to sanctions that made international payments more difficult for Moscow.

News of the World • October 19, 07:38 AM • 20300 views
Russia passes new law on cryptocurrency to avoid Western sanctions

Russia has authorized the use of cryptocurrencies in international trade to circumvent Western sanctions. The new law will come into force in September, but will not affect the ban on cryptocurrencies in the country.

Economy • July 30, 08:40 PM • 103480 views
G7 plans to send tough warning to Chinese banks about ties with Russia - Reuters

The G7 is expected to issue a strict warning to small Chinese banks to stop helping Russia evade Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Economy • June 10, 05:59 AM • 23414 views
The dollar dominates global trade and reserves - IMF

According to the IMF's Geeta Gopinath, the US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and almost 60% of foreign exchange reserves, despite rising geopolitical risks and gradual diversification into other currencies.

Economy • May 8, 09:00 AM • 14623 views
Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea

Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia at its upcoming meeting due to Russia's growing financial ties with Iran and North Korea, which threaten global security.

War • February 14, 10:58 AM • 24568 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Council has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months until July 31, 2024 in response to Russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. The sanctions, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 and include restrictions on trade, finance, technology, industry, transportation and luxury goods.

Politics • January 29, 02:02 PM • 23880 views