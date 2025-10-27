Attempt to paint Taylor Swift's plane ends in suspended sentence for eco-activists

Two eco-activists tried to draw attention to the problem of climate change by painting Taylor Swift's plane, but they made a mistake and damaged other people's planes. The court found them guilty, but instead of imprisonment, they were given suspended sentences and mandatory community service, UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

Details

Jennifer Kowalski, 29, from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 23, from Brighton, cut through a fence at Stansted Airport with an angle grinder on June 20, 2024, and took turns spraying two planes with paint and filming the process.

Both activists denied their guilt, but the court in Chelmsford found them guilty. During the trial, it was revealed that they planned to spray Taylor Swift's plane with paint, but mistakenly damaged two others - property of an insurance company and an investment group.

Kowalski, 29, who already had convictions for participating in protests, was sentenced to five months in prison with a suspended sentence of one year. Cole Macdonald, 23, received a six-week suspended sentence for eight months.

Judge Alexander Mills said: "I have no doubt that the reason you moved to other planes was because you were spotted."

The judge said that an aircraft refueler signaled when he noticed the activists, and this likely forced them to act faster. He also noted that Kowalski's behavior could have been due to neurodivergence, and Macdonald has a diagnosis of autism. Both came to court with their belongings, preparing for possible imprisonment, but after hearing about the suspended sentence, they hugged right in the dock.

"Your actions were aimed at publicity - both for Just Stop Oil and for yourselves. What better publicity could there be than anything related to Taylor Swift. That's what you hoped to achieve," the judge added.

Prosecutor David Barr stated that the cost of cleaning the planes was £12,576, and repairing the fence was £19,234. Another £24,000 was spent on consultations and inspections by engineers who chose the correct chemical to remove the paint.

However, Kowalski was only fined £480 and ordered to complete up to 30 days of mandatory programs during her term. Macdonald must complete a rehabilitation course lasting up to 20 days.

Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour