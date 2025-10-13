Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour

The 35-year-old superstar invites fans backstage at "The Eras Tour," planning a documentary series about her musical tour.

Just 10 days after the release of her new music album, Taylor Swift announced that she is preparing for her fans an exciting journey through the pages of a record-breaking tour that spanned the globe from March 2023 to December 2024. No less than 6 episodes of "The Eras Tour" will be available on Disney+, Disney's streaming platform. The singer promises to tell and show all the intricacies of her concert tour.

It's about "every moment that preceded the culmination of the most important and intense," the singer characterizes the period during which the unique concert tour "The Eras Tour" continued.

We allowed filmmakers to follow the tour and all the stories that belong to it - Swift writes on Instagram.

The star also emphasized that it was possible to "film the final performance in its entirety."

Thus, a year after the completion of The Eras Tour, Swift will conclude the stage with a documentary. And as promised, the last concert, which took place at the BC Arena in Vancouver on December 8, will be available on Disney+ in its full recording.

