Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour

03:26 PM • 1398 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4782 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6996 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7710 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11164 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12456 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16854 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27546 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 31799 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
E-6 Mercury

Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Taylor Swift will open the doors behind the scenes of "The Eras Tour," a global tour that ran from March 2023 to December 2024. The project was officially announced on Monday, October 13.

Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour

The 35-year-old superstar invites fans backstage at "The Eras Tour," planning a documentary series about her musical tour. 

UNN reports with reference to Taylor Swift's page and AP. 

Details

Just 10 days after the release of her new music album, Taylor Swift announced that she is preparing for her fans an exciting journey through the pages of a record-breaking tour that spanned the globe from March 2023 to December 2024. No less than 6 episodes of "The Eras Tour" will be available on Disney+, Disney's streaming platform. The singer promises to tell and show all the intricacies of her concert tour.

It's about "every moment that preceded the culmination of the most important and intense," the singer characterizes the period during which the unique concert tour "The Eras Tour" continued. 

We allowed filmmakers to follow the tour and all the stories that belong to it

- Swift writes on Instagram.

The star also emphasized that it was possible to "film the final performance in its entirety."

Thus, a year after the completion of The Eras Tour, Swift will conclude the stage with a documentary. And as promised, the last concert, which took place at the BC Arena in Vancouver on December 8, will be available on Disney+ in its full recording.

Recall

Taylor Swift, after releasing the album "The Life of a Showgirl," appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" with an engagement ring from Travis Kelce. Jeweler Rich Goldberg described the ring as classic, with a five-to-six-carat cushion-cut center diamond.

Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place04.10.25, 14:30 • 109955 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
