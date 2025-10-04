Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place

instagram.com/taylorswift





American singer Taylor Swift avoided direct answers about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, emphasizing that her priority right now is working on a new album. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

35-year-old Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl". When the host asked her about wedding plans after her engagement to American football player - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she avoided a direct answer.

"I have to ask you, next year is the wedding year, is that when it's happening?" Norton asked.

Swift quickly replied, "Oh, you know."

When asked for details, Swift emphasized that she is not currently in the planning process, saying that she is currently engaged in an important matter - working on the album.

"I think the wedding is something that will happen after this, according to the planning scheme. I'm so happy about it," she said.

"I know the planning will be fun, because I think the only stressful weddings are those where you have a small amount, and you and the people are at the limit of possibilities, aren't they?" Swift added.

Recall

Pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce got engaged after two years of relationship. Photos of the star couple's engagement are already available on social media. The star couple of representatives of the world of sports and show business announced their engagement in simultaneous publications.

US President Donald Trump congratulated the couple, despite previous criticism of the singer. Earlier, Trump publicly spoke out against Swift, who supported Kamala Harris's campaign.