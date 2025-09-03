Buy in advance, as pricing is dynamic: 2026 World Cup tickets will cost over $6700

FIFA has confirmed that tickets for the 2026 World Cup will cost from $60, but the International Football Federation also "welcomes" dynamic pricing, which will lead to higher prices.

Details

Football fans can purchase tickets for the 2026 World Cup for $60, but that's in the best-case scenario. FIFA has confirmed that it will use dynamic pricing. FIFA officials discussed this a week before sales began.

Reference

Dynamic pricing means that these initial prices can, and likely will, increase significantly. In this case, ticket prices will be adjusted by the seller according to demand.

The cheapest tickets will cost from $60. However, the most expensive ones, for the best seats, will cost from $6730.

Buy tickets in advance - that's the key message. Especially if you know where you'll be, because you live in that city, or you're a fan of the three host countries, and you already know when and where they'll play. - explains Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the World Cup.

From recent history

It's enough to recall 2022, the tournament in Qatar. As soon as details about tickets for the tournament were announced, prices quickly rose to $475, and then to $1607.

Recall

