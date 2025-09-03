$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 14028 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 15228 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 16199 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 32535 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20920 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22857 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21951 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23815 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 42578 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 10425 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 28383 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 39581 views
Buy in advance, as pricing is dynamic: 2026 World Cup tickets will cost over $6700

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

FIFA has confirmed that tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will cost from $60, but dynamic pricing could raise prices to $6730. FIFA officials recommend buying tickets in advance to avoid significant price increases, as was the case at the 2022 World Cup.

Buy in advance, as pricing is dynamic: 2026 World Cup tickets will cost over $6700

FIFA has confirmed that tickets for the 2026 World Cup will cost from $60, but the International Football Federation also "welcomes" dynamic pricing, which will lead to higher prices.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Football fans can purchase tickets for the 2026 World Cup for $60, but that's in the best-case scenario. FIFA has confirmed that it will use dynamic pricing. FIFA officials discussed this a week before sales began.

Reference

Dynamic pricing means that these initial prices can, and likely will, increase significantly. In this case, ticket prices will be adjusted by the seller according to demand.

The cheapest tickets will cost from $60. However, the most expensive ones, for the best seats, will cost from $6730.

Buy tickets in advance - that's the key message. Especially if you know where you'll be, because you live in that city, or you're a fan of the three host countries, and you already know when and where they'll play.

- explains Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the World Cup.

From recent history

 It's enough to recall 2022, the tournament in Qatar. As soon as details about tickets for the tournament were announced, prices quickly rose to $475, and then to $1607. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump said he might invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the US.

US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to take the World Cup trophy, which FIFA head Gianni Infantino brought to the White House.

The Ukrainian national team lost another key player before the World Cup qualifiers. Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko left the Ukrainian national team due to an injury.

In 2024, spending on live music in the UK rose to a record £6.68 billion. This is 9.5% more than in 2023. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsFinance
Vladimir Putin
Associated Press
SWIFT
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Qatar
United States