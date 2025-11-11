Inflation in Ukraine continues to slow down – to 10.9% year-on-year – State Statistics Service

$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 16391 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 25022 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 19795 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 31390 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27453 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 20314 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23470 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25190 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27795 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 12756 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26508 views
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 8948 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13597 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24993 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 31366 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27437 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 85495 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13602 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26511 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 56308 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 131751 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 135124 views
Inflation in Ukraine continues to slow down – to 10.9% year-on-year – State Statistics Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 10.9% year-on-year in October, with monthly price growth at 0.9%. Actual inflation exceeded forecast figures due to a slower decline in raw food prices.

Inflation in Ukraine continues to slow down – to 10.9% year-on-year – State Statistics Service

In October 2025, inflation in Ukraine slowed down to 10.9% year-on-year, and monthly price growth was 0.9%, according to the State Statistics Service. This is stated in the NBU material, writes UNN.

Details

Actual inflation slightly exceeded forecast figures due to slower decline in raw food prices, while core inflation remained lower than expected due to slower growth in prices for services and non-food products.

Hryvnia gains against dollar but falls against euro: NBU exchange rate for November 1111.11.25, 08:00 • 4450 views

Among food products, the fall in vegetable prices deepened to -21.5% y/y, primarily due to borscht set vegetables, while tomatoes became cheaper more slowly, and cucumbers became more expensive. The rate of price increase for flour, eggs and meat stabilized or slowed down, while cereals and milk became more expensive faster.

Core inflation decreased to 10.2%, and the rise in prices for processed products to 15.6% y/y, in particular due to the slowdown in price growth for dairy products, bread, sunflower oil and non-alcoholic beverages. The rate of price growth for services decreased to 13.8%, reflecting a partial weakening of imbalances in the labor market.

Further slowdown in inflation is expected at the end of the year due to sufficient food supply and NBU monetary policy measures aimed at maintaining interest in hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market 

– the statistics report says.

SWIFT transitions to the digital age: all international payments will operate under a single standard – Ministry of Finance10.11.25, 16:37 • 4018 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
SWIFT
SWIFT
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine