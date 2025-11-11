Inflation in Ukraine continues to slow down – to 10.9% year-on-year – State Statistics Service

In October 2025, inflation in Ukraine slowed down to 10.9% year-on-year, and monthly price growth was 0.9%, according to the State Statistics Service. This is stated in the NBU material, writes UNN.

Details

Actual inflation slightly exceeded forecast figures due to slower decline in raw food prices, while core inflation remained lower than expected due to slower growth in prices for services and non-food products.

Among food products, the fall in vegetable prices deepened to -21.5% y/y, primarily due to borscht set vegetables, while tomatoes became cheaper more slowly, and cucumbers became more expensive. The rate of price increase for flour, eggs and meat stabilized or slowed down, while cereals and milk became more expensive faster.

Core inflation decreased to 10.2%, and the rise in prices for processed products to 15.6% y/y, in particular due to the slowdown in price growth for dairy products, bread, sunflower oil and non-alcoholic beverages. The rate of price growth for services decreased to 13.8%, reflecting a partial weakening of imbalances in the labor market.

Further slowdown in inflation is expected at the end of the year due to sufficient food supply and NBU monetary policy measures aimed at maintaining interest in hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market – the statistics report says.

