Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 47215 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 63372 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 93531 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 110054 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 114061 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 85862 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57251 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 106541 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 44541 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Publications
Exclusives
Hryvnia gains against dollar but falls against euro: NBU exchange rate for November 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2274 views

For November 11, the National Bank set the official dollar exchange rate at 41.96 hryvnias, which is 2 kopecks less than on Monday. The euro exchange rate is 48.54 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.47 hryvnias.

Hryvnia gains against dollar but falls against euro: NBU exchange rate for November 11

As of Tuesday, November 11, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.96 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.98 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.54. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.9559 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.5430 UAH (+4 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4652 UAH (+6 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.18 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.81 UAH, and the zloty at 11.10-11.75 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 UAH/dollar and 48.65-48.67 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "on hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine