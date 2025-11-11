Hryvnia gains against dollar but falls against euro: NBU exchange rate for November 11

As of Tuesday, November 11, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.96 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.98 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.54. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.9559 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.5430 UAH (+4 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4652 UAH (+6 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.18 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.81 UAH, and the zloty at 11.10-11.75 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 UAH/dollar and 48.65-48.67 UAH/euro.

Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "on hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

