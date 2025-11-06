Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report

With an almost unchanged number of individual entrepreneurs, the budget received 10% more than last year and even exceeded the income received before 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

The Ukrainian budget received 44.18 billion hryvnias from the single tax paid by individual entrepreneurs for 9 months of 2025.

According to Opendatabot statistics, the specified amount of income exceeds the receipts for the corresponding period of 2024 by 10%. In addition, the 9-month result of the current year is 1.8 times higher than before Russia's full-scale invasion.

The number of individual entrepreneurs, according to official data, has almost not changed. The increase is only +0.75%, while budget revenues are higher. - Opendatabot reports.

It has been determined which regions are the main donors to local budgets:

Kyiv (9.75 billion UAH);

Lviv region (3.99 billion);

Dnipropetrovsk region (3.87 billion).

The real heroes of the year are Chernivtsi region, where revenues increased by 15% - reports the material based on access to public registers of citizens and businesses.

Rivne, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions increased revenues by +13%.

Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic

It is also noted that the single tax remains the financial support of communities.

The leader is the capital of Ukraine - the single tax formed 12% of local budget revenues.

in Lviv region - 9.7%;

Kyiv region - income from the single tax at the level of 9.4%.

Recall

