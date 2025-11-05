Over 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors - Ministry of Justice

More than 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors (FOP - ed.). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice also continues to digitalize services for entrepreneurs. As noted by the agency, thanks to the consistent modernization of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations, it was possible to fully automate the processes of registration, making changes, and closing FOPs.

These services for FOPs are implemented on the "Diia" portal. Since the service started operating, 1,686,531 citizens have used its services, including:

913,546 - FOP registration;

362,848 - making changes;

410,137 - FOP closure.

