Over 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors - Ministry of Justice

08:57 AM • 5044 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9398 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10416 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27596 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29119 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52993 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40682 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38660 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54395 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54387 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50262 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 01:39 PM • 48991 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 07:25 AM • 67768 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66209 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2656 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27809 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41697 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44533 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39704 views
Over 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reported that over 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors. Thanks to the modernization of the Unified State Register, it was possible to fully automate the processes of registration, making changes, and closing sole proprietorships on the "Diia" portal.

Over 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors - Ministry of Justice

More than 900,000 Ukrainians have automatically registered as sole proprietors (FOP - ed.). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Justice also continues to digitalize services for entrepreneurs. As noted by the agency, thanks to the consistent modernization of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations, it was possible to fully automate the processes of registration, making changes, and closing FOPs.

These services for FOPs are implemented on the "Diia" portal. Since the service started operating, 1,686,531 citizens have used its services, including:

  • 913,546 - FOP registration;
    • 362,848 - making changes;
      • 410,137 - FOP closure.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced the launch of a new automated risk management module that will independently identify enterprises for scheduled inspections in 85 areas.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomy
        Technology
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Ukraine