Strong 19th EU sanctions package is the best response to Russia's actions - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that after the recent invasion of Russian drones into the territory of the European Union, a strong 19th package of sanctions will be the best response to the Kremlin's actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

The priority direction of the new sanctions package is the Russian banking sector, as well as banks in countries that continue to trade with Russia. Also, special attention should be paid to the infrastructure of the shadow fleet that fills the budget of the Russian war:

ship captains;

insurers;

terminals used for oil shipment;

market operators who tolerate Russian schemes.

In addition, a special European sanctions instrument is being prepared that will limit Russia's access to certain critical goods. Consultations are ongoing between the European Union and the United States to combine the possibilities of sanctions pressure, in particular against earnings from Russian energy resources.

Sanctions against Russia are also being synchronized, Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain. Restrictions were imposed against 46 individuals and 79 legal entities that assist the military-industrial complex, shadow fleet, and energy sector of the Russian Federation.