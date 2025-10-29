Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went

This week, music producer Benny Blanco posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing a romantic walk with singer Selena Gomez, the American musician's fiancée. Blanco also added that he married a real Disney princess, UNN reports with reference to DailyMail and El Imparcial.

Details

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary this week. It is known that the couple previously decided to step away from the usual glamour of their public life. On Monday, the 37-year-old producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist posted a photo on his Instagram Story of him and his wife, famous singer and actress Selena Gomez, enjoying a romantic stroll on the beach.

The loving newlyweds held hands as they were photographed walking on the sand - writes the British tabloid.

Thus, the star couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Weeks before walking down the aisle, the pop star couldn't contain her excitement. Discussing her wedding on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she beamed, flashing her powerful smile when the topic came up. When asked about wedding planning, she enthusiastically replied, "It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. Everything is going well. I'm so excited."

Gomez and Blanco married on September 27 in California. The ceremony was attended by approximately 170 guests, including celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Ashley Park. The wedding celebration took place at a luxurious estate in Santa Barbara.

Selena Gomez surprised everyone by wearing four white Ralph Lauren dresses, while Benny Blanco chose an elegant and understated look. On the same day, the couple shared a series of photos on Instagram.

After the wedding, the music producer shared a selfie with his new bride on Instagram.

I married a real Disney princess,” – noted Benny Blanco.

The couple then chose a trip that would allow them to relax.

Gomez and Blanco traveled along the California coast and visited Texas, Selena's home state, which allowed them to "slow down" - writes El Imparcial.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's honeymoon confirms that celebrities seek privacy after important events, away from the glitz and paparazzi flashes.

During their vacation, the couple focused on enjoying their newlywed life, exploring new places, and strengthening their relationship in a relaxed setting, writes El Imparcial.

Recall

In early October, Selena Gomez published a video from her wedding, where Taylor Swift compliments her. The post is dedicated to Taylor Swift's 12th studio album.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the wedding